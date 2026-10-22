TNA Wrestling is back tonight.

TNA iMPACT is scheduled to take place this evening from Dothan, Alabama, airing at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

Advertised for the Thursday, October 22, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* Director of Operations Daria Rae returns from suspension and is set to kick off the show

* Allie and Kiera Hogan will appear following their TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship loss

* Avery Styles vs Joe Alonzo

* TNA International Champion Jason Hotch defends his title against his former leader, Mustafa Ali, in a 2 Out of 3 Falls Match

* Rich Swann, KC Navarro, Cedric Alexander and Fabian Aichner face off in four-way action to determine the new #1 contender to the X Division Championship

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.