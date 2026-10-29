TNA Wrestling is back tonight.
TNA iMPACT is scheduled to take place this evening from Dothan, Alabama, airing at 9/8c on AMC TV.
Advertised for the Thursday, October 29, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:
* AJ Francis vs. John Skyler
* Elijah vs. Ryan Nemeth
* We’ll hear from TNA World Champion Leon Slater
* Amazing Red (c) vs. Cedric Alexander (TNA X-Division Title)
* M By Elegance (c) vs. Jada Stone (TNA Knockouts TV Title)
* syX vs. The Hardys (Slaughterhouse syX Match)
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.