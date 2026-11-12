TNA Wrestling is back tonight.
TNA iMPACT returns this evening at 9/8c on AMC TV with a new episode, a taped show from Dothan, Alabama.
Advertised for the Thursday, November 12, 2026 show are the following matches:
- * Mustafa Ali vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Nic Nemeth vs. Elijah
* Elayna Black vs. Heather by Elegance
* Moose vs. Samuel Shaw
* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Apex are back in action
* Destination Next: Trey Miguel and Leon Slater
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.