TNA Wrestling is back tonight!

TNA iMPACT is scheduled to take place this evening from Dothan, Alabama, a taped show airing at 9/8c on AMC TV.

Advertised for the Thursday, November 5, 2026 show are the following matches:

* Harley Hudson’s initiation into The Righteous

* Eddie Edwards vs. Bear Bronson (Stipulation: If Edwards wins, Bronson must fall in line within The System. If Bronson wins, he gets to call the shots in the faction)

* Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) vs. Shotzi Blackheart & Allie

* Frankie Kazarian and Avery Makes make their tag team debut

* TNA World Tag Team Championship: Nemeth Brothers (Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth) vs. Leon Slater & Amazing Red

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.