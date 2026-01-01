TNA Wrestling kicks off the New Year in style tonight in “The Lone Star State.”
TNA iMPACT returns at 8/7c this evening on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube, with a new episode. The taped show from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas serves as the second-to-last episode of the weekly two-hour primetime Thursday night program before the highly-anticipated TNA Thursday Night iMPACT On AMC TV launch on January 15.
Advertised for the first TNA iMPACT of 2026 this evening are the following matches and appearances:
- * We’ll hear from The System
* Mustafa Ali vs. Home Town Man
* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Arianna Grace appearance
* TNA World Championship: Frankie Kazarian (c) vs. Bear Bronson
* Angel Warriors (Lei Ying Lee & Xia Brookside) vs. The Elegance Brand (M & Heather)
* Indi Hartwell, Jody Threat & Jada Stone vs. Tessa Blanchard, Victoria Crawford & Mila Moore
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live TNA iMPACT results coverage.