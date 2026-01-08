TNA Wrestling wraps up their run on AXS TV tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

TNA iMPACT returns this evening at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.

Advertised for the January 8, 2026 episode, the final show leading up to next week’s TNA Thursday Night iMPACT On AMC debut, are the following matches and segments:

* TNA International Championship: Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo (c) (w/ Arianna Grace) vs. Steve Maclin

* The System (Brian Myers, Moose, J.D.C. & Eddie Edwards) (w/ Alisha Edwards) vs. Cedric Alexander, Leon Slater, Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy

* Dani Luna vs. Harley Hudson

* Frankie Kazarian and Mike Santana contract signing

* The Hardys to open the show

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.