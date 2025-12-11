TNA Wrestling is back tonight from “The Lone Star State.”

TNA iMPACT returns this evening at 8/7c with a new episode, a taped show from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.

Advertised for the December 11, 2025 episode of the show, which airs via AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ are the following matches and segments:

* Knockouts Dog Collar Match: Dani Luna vs. Indi Hartwell

* Matt Cardona vs. Lexis King

* The Elegance Brand (M By Elegance & H By Elegance) vs. Harley Hudson & Myla Grace

* The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards) vs. Sinner & Saint

* The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) to speak

* X-Division Championship Number One Contenders Match: Jake Something vs. Cedric Alexander vs. BDE vs. Ryan Nemeth vs. Jason Hotch vs. Dezmond Xavier

