The road to TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC continues with one of the last few episodes of TNA iMPACT to air on AXS TV before the big move at the start of the New Year on January 15, 2026.

TNA iMPACT returns this evening at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube with a taped show from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.

Advertised for the Thursday, December 18, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time TNA Wrestling program are the following matches and segments:

* Elijah in concert

* Angel Warriors (Léi Yǐng Lee and Xia Brookside) vs. Tessa Blanchard and Mila Moore

* 20-Man No. 1 Contender Battle Royal for TNA World Championship match at TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC debut

* Team TNA (Mike Santana, The Hardys, Steve Maclin and Santino Marella) vs. Team NXT (Stacks, Lexis King, Tyson Dupont, Tyriek Igwe and Brooks Jensen) in a Steel Cage Match

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for complete TNA iMPACT results coverage.