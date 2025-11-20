TNA Wrestling is back tonight!

In a new taped episode from the old WWE NXT stomping grounds of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, TNA iMPACT airs tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube.

Advertised for the Thursday, November 20, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time TNA Wrestling program are the following matches and appearances:

* Mike Santana to speak

* Myron Reed vs. John Skyler

* Matt Cardona vs. Mance Warner

* Knockouts Four-Way: Dani Luna vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Myla Grace vs. Rosemary

* Knockouts Four-Way: Xia Brookside vs. Jody Threat vs. Killer Kelly vs. Victoria Crawford

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for complete TNA iMPACT results.