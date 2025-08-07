The road to TNA Emergence 2025 continues tonight.

TNA iMPACT returns at 8/7c tonight on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube from the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the August 7, 2025 episode:

* Trick Williams to appear

* Joe Hendry vs. Mustafa Ali

* Elegance Brand vs. Xia Brookside & Lei Yǐng Lee

* Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Ash By Elegence (TNA Knockouts Title)

* Steve Maclin (c) vs. Jake Something (TNA International Title)

Check back here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for complete TNA iMPACT results.