The roads to TNA Victory Road and TNA Bound For Glory continue tonight.

TNA iMPACT returns this evening at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube, with a taped episode from the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the September 18, 2025 episode:

* The Hardys (c) vs. The Nemeths (TNA Tag Titles)

* Elegance Brand vs. Masha Slamovich & IInspiration

* Dani Luna vs. Indi Hartwell

* Eric Young vs. Judas Icarus

* Mustafa Ali vs. Brian Myers

* Mike Santana will be in action

* The King’s Speech With Frankie Kazarian

