TNA Wrestling is back tonight.

TNA iMPACT returns this evening at 8/7c on AMC TV from The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN.

Advertised for the February 19, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:

* TNA International Championship match: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

* Guitar Case Casket match: Mustafa Ali vs. Elijah

* BDE & Rich Swann vs. Sinner & Saint

* Jody Threat vs. Tessa Blanchard

* We’ll hear from TNA World Champion Mike Santana

* We’ll hear from Elayna Black

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.