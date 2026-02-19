TNA Wrestling is back tonight.
TNA iMPACT returns this evening at 8/7c on AMC TV from The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN.
Advertised for the February 19, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:
- * TNA International Championship match: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
* Guitar Case Casket match: Mustafa Ali vs. Elijah
* BDE & Rich Swann vs. Sinner & Saint
* Jody Threat vs. Tessa Blanchard
* We’ll hear from TNA World Champion Mike Santana
* We’ll hear from Elayna Black
