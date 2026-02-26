TNA Wrestling is back tonight.
TNA iMPACT returns this evening at 8/7c on AMC TV from The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN.
Advertised for the February 26, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:
- * Mike Santana & Leon Slater vs. The Nemeth Brothers
* Dani Luna vs. Lei Ying Lee
* AJ Francis vs. Mance Warner
* The Hardys & The Righteous vs. The System
* Jada Stone vs. Tasha Steelz
* Steve Maclin interview
* Mickie James and Ash By Elegance face off
