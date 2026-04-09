TNA Wrestling is back tonight.
TNA iMPACT returns this evening at 9/8c on AMC TV from the Alario Center in New Orleans, LA.
Advertised for the April 9, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:
- * Dani Luna vs. Jada Stone
* TNA World Tag Team Championships – Tables: The Hardys (c) vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch)
* BDE vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Taryn Terrell appears
* Elayna Black vs. Myla Grace
* Ricky Sosa appears
* Mustafa Ali to speak
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.