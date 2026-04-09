TNA Wrestling is back tonight.

TNA iMPACT returns this evening at 9/8c on AMC TV from the Alario Center in New Orleans, LA.

Advertised for the April 9, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:

* Dani Luna vs. Jada Stone

* TNA World Tag Team Championships – Tables: The Hardys (c) vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch)

* BDE vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Taryn Terrell appears

* Elayna Black vs. Myla Grace

* Ricky Sosa appears

* Mustafa Ali to speak

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.