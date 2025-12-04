TNA Wrestling returns tonight!

After going dark for a month following their annual TNA Bound For Glory 2025 pay-per-view back in October, the company returns with one of their last handful of episodes of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV before making the move to their new cable television home of AMC TV starting on January 15.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ prime time Thursday night program is The Hardys, Steve Maclin and Cedric Alexander vs. Lexis King, Stacks, Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe in a TNA vs. NXT eight-man tag-team match.

Also advertised for the show this evening is Mike Santana vs. Robert Stone in another TNA vs. NXT bout, Hometown Man vs. Brooks Jensen in a third TNA vs. NXT contest, Mustafa Ali vs. Trey Miguel, Dani Luna vs. Xia Brookside to determine Lei Ying Lee’s opponent for her TNA Knockouts World Championship defense at the upcoming TNA Final Resolution 2025 pay-per-view event, as well as a First Class Penthouse segment with AJ Francis and Rich Swann and special guest TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater.

