TNA iMPACT is live tonight.

Scheduled to premiere live this evening on AMC TV is the latest weekly episode of TNA iMPACT from the Liacourus Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Advertised for the Thursday, July 30, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:

* TNA International Championship Match: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Jason Hotch

* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: DemonXBunny (Allie & Rosemary) (c) vs. The Elegance Brand (Maggie & Heather by Elegance)

* TNA Knockouts Television Title Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Jada Stone vs. Jody Threat

* TNA Knockouts Television Title Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Indi Hartwell vs. NXT’s Thea Hail

* Leon Slater & Ricky Sosa vs. The System (TNA X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander & Eddie Edwards)

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete TNA iMPACT Results.