TNA iMPACT is scheduled to premiere this evening on AMC TV from the Liacourus Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Advertised for the Thursday, August 20, 2026 episode are the following matches, appearances and segments:

* Harley Hudson vs. Alisha Edwards

* Rich Swann vs. Mr. Elegance

* TNA Knockouts Television Title Tournament Semifinal: Jada Stone vs. Heather by Elegance

* Lethal Lockdown Advantage Match: Fabian Aichner vs. Brian Myers

* Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Moose & Elijah vs. Nic Nemeth, Ryan Nemeth, Frankie Kazarian & A.J. Francis

* Mustafa Ali to open the show

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete TNA iMPACT Results.