The road to TNA Slammiversary continues tonight!

TNA iMPACT returns with a new episode, a taped show, at 8/7c this evening on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ from the UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the July 10, 2025 episode:

* Exclusive interview with Joe Hendry

* Indi Hartwell vs. Victoria Crawford

* Elegance Brand vs. Myla Grace & Harley Hudson

* Masha Slamovich & Lei Ying Lee vs. Fatal Influence

* First Class & The Nemeths vs. The Hardys & The Rascalz

* Mustafa Ali’s Secret Service vs. Cedric Alexander & The Great Hands

* Steve Maclin (c) vs. Mance Warner vs. Jake Something (TNA International Title)

