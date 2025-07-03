The road to TNA Slammiversary 2025 continues tonight in “The Steel City.”
TNA iMPACT returns tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ from the UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the July 3, 2025 episode:
* Nic Nemeth vs. Trey Miguel
* Matt Cardona vs. Eddie Edwards
* Mance Warner vs. Jake Something
* The King’s Speech with Frankie Kazarian
* The IInspiration vs. Victoria Crawford & Tessa Blanchard
* Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Killer Kelly (TNA Knockouts Title Chain Match)
Check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.
