The road to TNA Slammiversary 2025 continues tonight in “The Steel City.”

TNA iMPACT returns tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ from the UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the July 3, 2025 episode:

* Nic Nemeth vs. Trey Miguel

* Matt Cardona vs. Eddie Edwards

* Mance Warner vs. Jake Something

* The King’s Speech with Frankie Kazarian

* The IInspiration vs. Victoria Crawford & Tessa Blanchard

* Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Killer Kelly (TNA Knockouts Title Chain Match)

Check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.