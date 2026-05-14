TNA Wrestling is back tonight.
TNA iMPACT takes place this evening at 9/8c on AMC TV from Sacramento, California.
Advertised for the May 14, 2026 show are the following matches and segments:
- * Best of three falls match for the X Division Championship: Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander
* Battle royal for a shot at the TNA World Championship
* AJ Francis vs. KC Navarro in a Sactown Street Fight
* Rosemary and Allie vs. Victoria Crawford and Mila Moore
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.
History or heartbreak for Leon Slater? 👀
The X-Division Title is on the line this Thursday's #TNAiMPACT on AMC. Stream live on AMC+. pic.twitter.com/7o5wJzT6Ct
— AMC TV (@AMC_TV) May 12, 2026