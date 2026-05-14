TNA Wrestling is back tonight.

TNA iMPACT takes place this evening at 9/8c on AMC TV from Sacramento, California.

Advertised for the May 14, 2026 show are the following matches and segments:

* Best of three falls match for the X Division Championship: Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander

* Battle royal for a shot at the TNA World Championship

* AJ Francis vs. KC Navarro in a Sactown Street Fight

* Rosemary and Allie vs. Victoria Crawford and Mila Moore

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.