TNA Wrestling is back tonight.
TNA iMPACT takes place this evening at 9/8c on AMC TV, a taped show from Sacramento, California.
Advertised for the May 21, 2026 show are the following matches and segments:
- * Xia Brookside vs. Jada Stone
* Indi Hartwell vs Elayna Black
* Vincent vs. Broken Matt Hardy
* TNA International Championship match: Mustafa Ali (w/Order 4) (c) vs. Chazz “Starboy” Hall
* TNA World Championship match: Mike Santana (c) vs. Steve Maclin
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.
.@SteveMaclin takes on @Santana_Proud for the TNA World Championship THURSDAY at 9/8c on @AMC_TV, @AMCPlus and TNA+, and 8pm ET on @Sportsnet 360. #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/Ug9brE0a18
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 20, 2026