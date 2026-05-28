TNA Wrestling is back tonight.

TNA iMPACT takes place this evening at 9/8c on AMC TV, a taped show from Sacramento, California.

Advertised for the May 28, 2026 show are the following matches and segments:

* Mike Santana & Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander & Bear Bronson & Brian Myers vs. Leon Slater & Eric Young &. K.C. Navarro & Elijah & Frankie Kazarian – Champions Challenge

* Knockouts Champion Challenge

* Eddie Edwards (with Alisha Edwards) vs. Fabian Aichner

* Stacks (with Arianna Grace) vs. Santino Marella

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Harley Hudson

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.