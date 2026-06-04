TNA Wrestling is back tonight.

TNA iMPACT takes place this evening at 9/8c on AMC TV, a taped show from Sacramento, California.

Advertised for the June 4, 2026 show are the following matches and segments:

* Santino Marella & Indi Hartwell vs. Stacks & Arianna Grace

* Wicked Garden Match: The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch)

* BDE vs. Eddie Edwards

* AJ Francis live performance

* Eric Young appearance

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.