TNA Wrestling is back tonight.
TNA iMPACT takes place this evening at 9/8c on AMC TV, a taped show from Sacramento, California.
Advertised for the June 4, 2026 show are the following matches and segments:
- * Santino Marella & Indi Hartwell vs. Stacks & Arianna Grace
* Wicked Garden Match: The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch)
* BDE vs. Eddie Edwards
* AJ Francis live performance
* Eric Young appearance
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.