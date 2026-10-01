TNA iMPACT is scheduled to premiere this evening on AMC TV, a new taped episode from the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX.

Advertised for the Thursday, October 1, 2026 show are the following matches and segments:

* Bound For Glory X-Division Qualifier: BDE vs. Mr. Elegance

* Ricky Sosa vs. Cedric Alexander

* Moose vs. A.J. Francis

* Indi Hartwell vs. Zoey Serrano

* Leon Slater vs. Joe Alonzo

* Syx (Joseph Sawyer & Samuel Shaw) to speak

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.