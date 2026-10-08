TNA iMPACT is scheduled to premiere this evening on AMC TV, a new taped episode from the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX.

Advertised for the Thursday, October 1, 2026 show are the following matches and segments:

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth vs Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy

* TNA Knockouts TV Title Match: M by Elegance vs Elayna Black

* KC Navarro vs Fabian Aichner

* TNA Knockouts Champion Xia Brookside and challenger Indi Hartwell go face to face ahead of Bound For Glory

* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Allie and Kiera Hogan will be in action

* Frankie Kazarian, Trey Miguel, Bear Bronson and Elijah vs AJ Francis, Brian Myers, The Home Town Man and Joe Alonzo with an advantage in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet on the line

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.