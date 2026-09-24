TNA iMPACT is scheduled to premiere this evening on AMC TV, a new taped episode from the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX.

Advertised for the Thursday, September 24, 2026 show are the following matches:

* Rich Swann & BDE vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch)

* Elijah vs. Eddie Edwards

* Four-Way Match: Elayna Black vs. Jada Stone vs. Harley Hudson vs. Gabby Forza (Winner gets a shot at the TNA Knockouts TV Title)

* TNA International Championship — Triple Threat Match: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Trey Miguel vs. Jason Hotch

* The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) to call out mystery attackers

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.