TNA Wrestling is back tonight.

TNA iMPACT takes place this evening at 9/8c on AMC TV, a taped show from Syracuse, New York.

Advertised for the April 23, 2026 show are the following matches:

* TNA World Championship: Mike Santana (c) vs. Rich Swann

* Matt Hardy (w/ Jeff Hardy) vs. Dutch (w/ Vincent)

* Nic Nemeth vs. Bear Bronson (Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards, Brian Myers & Cedric Alexander)

* Xia Brookside to speak

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.