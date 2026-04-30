TNA Wrestling is back tonight.

TNA iMPACT takes place this evening at 9/8c on AMC TV, a taped show from Syracuse, New York.

Advertised for the April 30, 2026 show are the following matches and segments:

* Mr. Elegance in singles action

* TNA International Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Adam Brooks

* Walk with Elijah Guitar Strap Match: Elijah vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Jeff Hardy (w/ Matt Hardy) vs. Vincent (w/ Dutch)

* Mara Sadè, Rosemary & Allie vs. Tessa Blanchard, Victoria Crawford & Mila Moore

* Leon Slater to speak

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.