TNA Wrestling is back tonight.
TNA iMPACT takes place this evening at 9/8c on AMC TV, a taped show from Syracuse, New York.
Advertised for the May 7, 2026 show are the following matches and segments:
- * TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Arianna Grace vs. Léi Yǐng Lee (Xia Brookside is banned from ringside)
* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: Bear Bronson & Brian Myers vs. Nic Nemeth & K.C. Navarro
* No DQ Match: Eric Young vs. EC3
* Leon Slater & Moose vs. Eddie Edwards & Cedric Alexander
* We’ll hear from Mike Santana
* We’ll hear from Elayna Black
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.