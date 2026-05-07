TNA Wrestling is back tonight.

TNA iMPACT takes place this evening at 9/8c on AMC TV, a taped show from Syracuse, New York.

Advertised for the May 7, 2026 show are the following matches and segments:

* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Arianna Grace vs. Léi Yǐng Lee (Xia Brookside is banned from ringside)

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: Bear Bronson & Brian Myers vs. Nic Nemeth & K.C. Navarro

* No DQ Match: Eric Young vs. EC3

* Leon Slater & Moose vs. Eddie Edwards & Cedric Alexander

* We’ll hear from Mike Santana

* We’ll hear from Elayna Black

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.