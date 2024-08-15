The road to TNA Emergence 2024 continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

TNA iMPACT returns on AXS TV and TNA+ tonight at 8/7c with this week’s taped episode of the show from the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, FL.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour prime time Thursday night program is Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Josh Alexander for the TNA World Championship, Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz with more than one referee, Moose vs. Mike Santana, as well as appearances by TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and Steve Maclin.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is the latest pair of Ultimate X qualifying matches, with Riley Osborne vs. Chris Bey vs. John Skyler and Rich Swann vs. Jason Hotch vs. Ace Austin set to decide the latest two entrants into the match at TNA Emergence 2024.

Make sure to check back here after the show for a complete TNA iMPACT report.