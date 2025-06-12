The road to TNA Slammiversary 2025 continues tonight in “The Grand Canyon State.”

TNA iMPACT returns at 8/7c this evening on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ with a new episode, a taped show from Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the June 12, 2025 show:

* Santino Marella to open the show

* The IInspiration in action

* Steve Maclin set to appear

* Jason Hotch vs. Leon Slater

* First Class vs. The Hardys

* 8-4-1 Match: Indi Hartwell, Killer Kelly, Jody Threat and Tasha Steelz vs. Tessa Blanchard, Xia Brookside, Dani Luna, and Rosemary

Make sure to check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.