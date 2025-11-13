TNA Wrestling returns tonight!

LIVE!

A special live episode of TNA iMPACT goes down this evening at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube from the old stomping grounds of WWE NXT at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Advertised for the Thursday, November 13, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time TNA program are the following matches and appearances:

* The System to speak

* Indi Hartwell vs. Dani Luna

* Elijah returns with a live concert

* Cedric Alexander vs. Jason Hotch

* TNA Champion Mike Santana will speak

* TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan in action

