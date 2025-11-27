TNA Wrestling returns tonight!

The annual Thanksgiving Turkey Bowl goes down this evening, as a special Thanksgiving episode of TNA iMPACT premieres at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube.

Advertised for tonight’s 2025 TNA Turkey Bowl is Ryan Nemeth vs. Brian Myers vs. Mance Warner vs. Home Town Man vs. Trey Miguel vs. Eric Young.

Get ready for the Thanksgiving Turkey Bowl by reliving the Thanksgiving Championship Series Tournament from #TNAiMPACT — November 26, 2009 in FULL! WATCH: https://t.co/C26JF5Z7Fb pic.twitter.com/Ple6zptt2c — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 26, 2025