The New Year kicks off for TNA Wrestling tonight.
TNA iMPACT returns at 8/7c this evening on AXS TV, TNA+ and Sportsnet, from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the January 2, 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT:
* KUSHIDA vs. Ace Austin
* We’ll hear from Jordynne Grace
* We’ll hear from Nic Nemeth
* We’ll hear from Mike Santana
* Tessa Blanchard says she will show up
* Joe Hendry kicks off 2025
* Rhino vs. Ryan Nemeth
* Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich & Spitfire vs. Ash & Heather By Elegance, Rosemary & Tasha Steelz
Make sure to check back here after the show for complete TNA iMPACT results from Atlanta, GA.
Thursday at 8/7c on @AXSTV, TNA+, and @Sportsnet!@Rhyno313 vs. @ryrynemnem #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/l5dmPQ94wK
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 2, 2025
Thursday at 8/7c on @AXSTV, TNA+, and @Sportsnet!
Tessa Blanchard has promised to make her presence felt on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/nZumH2Xl2S
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 1, 2025
Thursday at 8/7c on @AXSTV, TNA+ and @Sportsnet!
KUSHIDA vs. @The_Ace_Austin #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/NkRkjQZeN7
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) December 31, 2024
Thursday at 8/7c on @AXSTV, TNA+ and @Sportsnet!@joehendry kicks off 2025! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/3igY4WIf7d
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) December 31, 2024
Thursday at 8/7c on @AXSTV, TNA+ and @Sportsnet!
We'll hear from @JordynneGrace.#TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/r2R2IASHJi
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) December 31, 2024
Thursday at 8/7c on @AXSTV, TNA+ and @Sportsnet! @mashaslamovich, @JordynneGrace, @DaniLuna_pro and @JodyThreat battle @WeAreRosemary, @RealTSteelz and @Ashamae_Sebera and @Heathereckless in a huge 8-Knockout Tag Team match! @IamGeorgeIceman #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/pFrOFpKfm2
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) December 30, 2024