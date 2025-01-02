The New Year kicks off for TNA Wrestling tonight.

TNA iMPACT returns at 8/7c this evening on AXS TV, TNA+ and Sportsnet, from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the January 2, 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT:

* KUSHIDA vs. Ace Austin

* We’ll hear from Jordynne Grace

* We’ll hear from Nic Nemeth

* We’ll hear from Mike Santana

* Tessa Blanchard says she will show up

* Joe Hendry kicks off 2025

* Rhino vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich & Spitfire vs. Ash & Heather By Elegance, Rosemary & Tasha Steelz

Make sure to check back here after the show for complete TNA iMPACT results from Atlanta, GA.