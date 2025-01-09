The road to TNA Genesis 2025 continues tonight.
TNA iMPACT returns at 8/7c this evening on AXS TV, TNA+ and Sportsnet from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the January 9, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Thursday night program:
* Savannah Evans will be in action
* The Rascalz vs. The Good Hands
* We will hear from Jordynne Grace
* Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry & Rhino
* Mike Santana vs. The Northern Armory (Gauntlet Match)
* The System vs. Eric Young, Jonathan Gresham & Steve Maclin
