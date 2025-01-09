The road to TNA Genesis 2025 continues tonight.

TNA iMPACT returns at 8/7c this evening on AXS TV, TNA+ and Sportsnet from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the January 9, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Thursday night program:

* Savannah Evans will be in action

* The Rascalz vs. The Good Hands

* We will hear from Jordynne Grace

* Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry & Rhino

* Mike Santana vs. The Northern Armory (Gauntlet Match)

* The System vs. Eric Young, Jonathan Gresham & Steve Maclin

Make sure to check back here every Thursday night after the show for complete TNA iMPACT results.