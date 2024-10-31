The fallout from TNA Bound For Glory 2024 goes down tonight.

TNA iMPACT returns this evening at 8/7c on AXS TV and TNA+ with the post-Bound For Glory 2024 episode of the show.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the October 31 Halloween episode:

* El Hijo Del Vikingo in action

* First Class vs. The Rascalz

* Ash By Elegance vs. Dani Luna

* Hammerstone & Jake Something vs. Sami Callihan & PCO

* Josh Alexander & ?? & ?? vs. Jonathan Gresham, Steve Maclin, & Eric Young

Make sure to check back here after the show for complete TNA iMPACT results.