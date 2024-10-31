The fallout from TNA Bound For Glory 2024 goes down tonight.
TNA iMPACT returns this evening at 8/7c on AXS TV and TNA+ with the post-Bound For Glory 2024 episode of the show.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the October 31 Halloween episode:
* El Hijo Del Vikingo in action
* First Class vs. The Rascalz
* Ash By Elegance vs. Dani Luna
* Hammerstone & Jake Something vs. Sami Callihan & PCO
* Josh Alexander & ?? & ?? vs. Jonathan Gresham, Steve Maclin, & Eric Young
Make sure to check back here after the show for complete TNA iMPACT results.
