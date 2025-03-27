The road to TNA Unbreakable 2025 continues tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

TNA Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly TNA iMPACT series at 8/7c this evening on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+, a taped episode from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the March 27, 2025 episode of the two hour prime time Thursday night program:

* What’s next for TNA Champion Joe Hendry

* TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich vs. WWE NXT’s Jacy Jayne

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Heather & Ash by Elegance vs. WWE NXT’s Gigi Dolan & Tatum Paxley

* First Class & Frankie Kazarian vs. Aztec Warriors & Chavo Guerrero Jr.

* Eric Young vs. Ace Austin

* Nic Nemeth vs. Leon Slater

THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ worldwide! After last night’s shocking ambush by #WWENXT’s @jacyjaynewwe, Knockouts World Champion @mashaslamovich gets her revenge in a one-on-one showdown on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/VIyVeb2NzE — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 21, 2025

THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet

360 in Canada and TNA+ worldwide! After coming to the aid of the Rascalz on #TNAiMPACT, @The_Ace_Austin battles @TheEricYoung! pic.twitter.com/h7B3wuSVJs — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 22, 2025