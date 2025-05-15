TNA Wrestling returns tonight.
TNA iMPACT is back at 8/7c this evening on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Thursday, May 15, 2025 episode:
* Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary
* Frankie Kazarian will address TNA Under Siege
* Masha Slamovich & Nikkita Lyons vs. Victoria Crawford & Tessa Blanchard
* Mance Warner vs. Matt Cardona vs. Ace Austin vs. Elijah (TNA International Title Eliminator)
* Indi Hartwell’s TNA in-ring debut
* The Rascalz vs. The Great Hands
* Jeff Hardy vs. Nic Nemeth
Make sure to check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.
For the first time in 16 years, @NicTNemeth and @JEFFHARDYBRAND collide in singles competition on #TNAiMPACT this THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and TNA+ worldwide. pic.twitter.com/uFlhqRwfzl
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 13, 2025