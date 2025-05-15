TNA Wrestling returns tonight.

TNA iMPACT is back at 8/7c this evening on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Thursday, May 15, 2025 episode:

* Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary

* Frankie Kazarian will address TNA Under Siege

* Masha Slamovich & Nikkita Lyons vs. Victoria Crawford & Tessa Blanchard

* Mance Warner vs. Matt Cardona vs. Ace Austin vs. Elijah (TNA International Title Eliminator)

* Indi Hartwell’s TNA in-ring debut

* The Rascalz vs. The Great Hands

* Jeff Hardy vs. Nic Nemeth

Make sure to check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.