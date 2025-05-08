TNA Wrestling returns tonight.
TNA iMPACT goes down this evening at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ from the Bren Events Center in Irvine, California.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the May 8, 2025 episode:
* Trick Williams opener
* Victoria Crawford in action
* Mustafa Ali vs. Trey Miguel
* Rosemary vs. Lei Ying Lee
* The Aztec Warriors vs. The Great Hands (w/ Tasha Steelz)
* Dog Collar Match: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Eric Young (TNA International Title)
THURSDAY on and ALL NEW #TNAiMPACT!
We hear from @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND, @MustafaAli_X collides with @TheTreyMiguel, and @WeAreRosemary battles @TheLeiYingLee PLUS, @joehendry addresses the iMPACT Zone and more THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in… pic.twitter.com/lppfhK0kOS
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 8, 2025