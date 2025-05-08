TNA Wrestling returns tonight.

TNA iMPACT goes down this evening at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ from the Bren Events Center in Irvine, California.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the May 8, 2025 episode:

* Trick Williams opener

* Victoria Crawford in action

* Mustafa Ali vs. Trey Miguel

* Rosemary vs. Lei Ying Lee

* The Aztec Warriors vs. The Great Hands (w/ Tasha Steelz)

* Dog Collar Match: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Eric Young (TNA International Title)