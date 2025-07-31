TNA Wrestling returns tonight.
The latest weekly episode of TNA iMPACT is scheduled to premiere this evening at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube from the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island.
Featured below is the scheduled lineup for the July 31, 2025 episode:
* The Rascalz vs. The Nemeths
* The System vs. Trick Williams & First Class
* Sami Callihan’s major career announcement
* Mike Santana addresses TNA Slammiversary
* Dani Luna & Indi Hartwell vs. Jody Threat & Arianna Grace
* Jacy Jane (c) vs. Masha Slamovich (TNA Knockouts World Title)
* Leon Slater (c) vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Jason Hotch (TNA X-Division Title)
For those interested, check out complete TNA iMPACT Spoilers For July 31, 2025 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com, and check back here tonight for a complete detailed recap of the show.
