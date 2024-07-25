The fallout from TNA Slammiversary goes down tonight.

TNA Wrestling returns from the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada for their weekly episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour prime time Thursday night program is new TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth kicking off the show, Jordynne Grace & Eric Young vs. Hammerstone & Ash By Elegance, and we’ll hear from Josh Alexander after his heel turn on Joe Hendry at Slammiversary.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is AJ Francis vs. Sami Callihan, Cody Deaner vs. Steve Maclin and Matt Hardy & ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) vs. The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards) & JDC.

