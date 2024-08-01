TNA iMPACT returns tonight.

Scheduled to premiere at 8/7c on AXS TV and TNA+, the latest installment of this week’s two-hour TNA Wrestling prime time program emanates from the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

On tap for tonight’s show is Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Mustafa Ali for the TNA World Championship, the wedding of PCO and Steph De Lander, The Rascalz team of WWE NXT Superstar Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel will square off against TNA X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Trent Seven and KUSHIDA.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Ryan Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian, Jody Threat vs. Masha Slamovich, Rosemary in action, plus Joe Hendry will appear.

Make sure to check back here tonight for a complete recap of the August 1 episode of TNA iMPACT.