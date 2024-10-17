The road to TNA Bound For Glory 2024 continues tonight.
TNA iMPACT returns at 8/7c this evening on AXS TV and TNA+, featuring two Pick Your Poison matches, as well as a TNA X-Division Championship bout and more.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the October 17 episode of TNA iMPACT:
* We will hear from Steve Maclin
* Brian Myers vs. Mike Santana
* Masha Slamovich, Jordynne Grace go face-to-face
* TNA X-Division Title: “Speedball” Mike Bailey (c) vs. Leon Slater
* Pick Your Poison: Rhino vs PCO
* Pick Your Poison: Matt Cardona vs Nick Nemeth
Make sure to check back here after the show tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.
