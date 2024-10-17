The road to TNA Bound For Glory 2024 continues tonight.

TNA iMPACT returns at 8/7c this evening on AXS TV and TNA+, featuring two Pick Your Poison matches, as well as a TNA X-Division Championship bout and more.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the October 17 episode of TNA iMPACT:

* We will hear from Steve Maclin

* Brian Myers vs. Mike Santana

* Masha Slamovich, Jordynne Grace go face-to-face

* TNA X-Division Title: “Speedball” Mike Bailey (c) vs. Leon Slater

* Pick Your Poison: Rhino vs PCO

* Pick Your Poison: Matt Cardona vs Nick Nemeth

Make sure to check back here after the show tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.