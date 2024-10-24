The road to TNA Bound For Glory 2024 begins winding down tonight.
TNA iMPACT returns tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV and TNA+ with the “go-home show” for this Saturday’s pay-per-view in Detroit, Michigan.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for tonight’s two-hour show:
* ABC & The Hardys vs. The System
* Jody Threat vs. Wendy Choo
* VIP Makeover Launch Party By Elegance
* TNA Bound For Glory Dual Contract Signing
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Alexander
* Winner Receives #20 Spot In Call Your Shot Gauntlet, Loser Must Enter at #1: Frankie Kazarian vs. A.J. Francis vs. Sami Callihan vs. Laredo Kid vs. Jake Something vs. Jason Hotch
