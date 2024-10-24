The road to TNA Bound For Glory 2024 begins winding down tonight.

TNA iMPACT returns tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV and TNA+ with the “go-home show” for this Saturday’s pay-per-view in Detroit, Michigan.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for tonight’s two-hour show:

* ABC & The Hardys vs. The System

* Jody Threat vs. Wendy Choo

* VIP Makeover Launch Party By Elegance

* TNA Bound For Glory Dual Contract Signing

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Alexander

* Winner Receives #20 Spot In Call Your Shot Gauntlet, Loser Must Enter at #1: Frankie Kazarian vs. A.J. Francis vs. Sami Callihan vs. Laredo Kid vs. Jake Something vs. Jason Hotch

Make sure to check back here after the show for complete TNA iMPACT results.