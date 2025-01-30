The road to TNA Sacrifice 2025 continues tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

TNA Wrestling returns this evening at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+ with a new, taped episode of TNA iMPACT from San Antonio, Texas.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Thursday, January 30, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time program:

* Nic Nemeth kicks off the show

* Mustafa Ali vs. Laredo Kid

* Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin

* Eric Young & Josh Alexander vs. The Northern Armory

* Brian Myers vs. Leon Slater

* Cora Jade vs. TBA

* We’ll hear from Sami Callihan

Make sure to check back here after the show every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.