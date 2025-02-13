The road to TNA Sacrifice 2025 continues tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

TNA Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+ with this week’s taped episode of TNA iMPACT from the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the February 13, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Thursday night program:

* Cora Jade vs. Xia Brookside

* Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Sami Callihan

* Ash & Heather By Elegance in action

* Mustafa Ali hosts a Town Hall meeting

* TNA Knockouts Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Savannah Evans

* TNA World Heavyweight Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Jake Something

Make sure to check back here every Thursday night after the show for complete TNA iMPACT results.