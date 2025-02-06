TNA Wrestling returns tonight.
Emanating from the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas, a new taped episode of TNA iMPACT premieres tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the February 6, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Thursday night program:
* Joe Hendry in concert
* Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin
* Fans will hear from Eric Young
* Mike Santana vs. Matt Cardona
* NXT Tag Team Titles: Fraxiom (c) vs. The Nemeths
* Moose, JDC & Eddie Edwards vs. Leon Slater & The Hardys
* TNA Knockouts Title Number One Contenders Battle Royal: Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, Dani Luna, Jody Threat & More
Make sure to check back here every Thursday night after the show for complete TNA iMPACT results.
