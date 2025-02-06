TNA Wrestling returns tonight.

Emanating from the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas, a new taped episode of TNA iMPACT premieres tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet and TNA+.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the February 6, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Thursday night program:

* Joe Hendry in concert

* Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin

* Fans will hear from Eric Young

* Mike Santana vs. Matt Cardona

* NXT Tag Team Titles: Fraxiom (c) vs. The Nemeths

* Moose, JDC & Eddie Edwards vs. Leon Slater & The Hardys

* TNA Knockouts Title Number One Contenders Battle Royal: Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, Dani Luna, Jody Threat & More

