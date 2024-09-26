The road to TNA Bound For Glory 2024 begins tonight.

TNA iMPACT returns this evening at 8/7c on AXS TV and TNA+ with a taped show from San Antonio, Texas.

By the end of tonight’s show, the main event for the biggest TNA Wrestling event of the year will be set, as Joe Hendry goes one-on-one against Frankie Kazarian to determine the opponent for TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth at TNA Bound For Glory 2024.

Also scheduled for the two-hour TNA on AXS TV and TNA+ prime time Thursday night program:

* Josh Alexander speaks

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Laredo Kid

* Heather Reckless vs. Xia Brookside

* Lei Ying Lee (formerly Xia Li) debuts

* Zachary Wentz & ABC vs. Leon Slater, Kushida & Mike Bailey

* Wendy Choo & Rosemary vs. Jordynne Grace & Mystery NXT Partner