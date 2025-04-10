The road to TNA Unbreakable 2025 and TNA Rebellion 2025 continues tonight.

TNA iMPACT returns this evening with a taped show from the St. Joseph Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri, at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the April 10, 2025 episode:

* Cody Deaner vs. Moose

* Mustafa Ali vs. Ace Austin

* Leon Slater vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Steve Maclin vs. Eddie Edwards

* The Rascalz vs. JDC & Brian Myers

* TNA International Title Qualifier: Mance Warner vs. AJ Francis vs. Sami Callihan

For those interested, check out complete spoilers from the 3/28 and 3/29 TNA iMPACT TV tapings, which includes everything scheduled to air as part of tonight’s episode.

Make sure to check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.

.@AJFrancis410, @ManceWarner and @TheSamiCallihan battle in the first round of the TNA International Championship Tournament THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ worldwide. #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/Cfgh4vn5Jj — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 7, 2025