The road to TNA Unbreakable 2025 and TNA Rebellion 2025 continues tonight.
TNA iMPACT returns this evening with a taped show from the St. Joseph Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri, at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the April 10, 2025 episode:
* Cody Deaner vs. Moose
* Mustafa Ali vs. Ace Austin
* Leon Slater vs. Ryan Nemeth
* Steve Maclin vs. Eddie Edwards
* The Rascalz vs. JDC & Brian Myers
* TNA International Title Qualifier: Mance Warner vs. AJ Francis vs. Sami Callihan
For those interested, check out complete spoilers from the 3/28 and 3/29 TNA iMPACT TV tapings, which includes everything scheduled to air as part of tonight’s episode.
Make sure to check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.
