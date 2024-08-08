The road to TNA Emergence 2024 continues tonight.

TNA iMPACT returns at 8/7c tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ from the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, FL.

On tap for tonight’s show is Jordynne Grace defending the TNA Knockouts World Championship in an open challenge, Joe Hendry vs. Wolfgang of WWE NXT, as well as KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham.

Also scheduled is Mike Bailey vs. Trent Seven vs. Jake Something in an Ultimate X qualifier where if Bailey loses, he will vacate his TNA X-Division Championship, and KC Navarro vs. Zachary Wentz vs. TBA in an additional Ultimate X qualifying match.

Rounding out the two-hour TNA on AXS TV and TNA+ program is the fallout of PCO and Steph De Lander’s wedding being crashed by Matt Cardona last week, as well as the TNA Bound For Glory 2024 location and date announcement.